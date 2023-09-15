ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to carjacking and firearm charges following a police chase last year, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

On the morning of July 11, 2022, 19-year-old Jaden Campbell went up to a man outside an apartment in the area of Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue. Campbell then pointed a gun at the victim and forced him to hand over his items or he would shoot him.

After receiving the keys to the victim’s Infiniti G35, the victim was forced by Campbell to start the car. Campbell then drove away from the scene in the car.

Rochester police officers said they found the stolen car and tried to stop it. Campbell refused and led officers on a chase through Monroe County. At some point during the chase, Campbell tossed out a pistol from the car on Cranbrook Drive in Irondequoit.

After driving around 85 MPH, the car ended up crashing into a ditch near Quaker Road in Scottsville. He was arrested shortly after.

Campbell pleaded guilty to carjacking and using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges carry with them a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of $250,000. He will be sentenced on January 17, 2024, at 10 a.m.