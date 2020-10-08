Rochester man pleads guilty in stabbing of RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from an incident where a Rochester police officer was stabbed in the face.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say 21-year-old Jamal Dima pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer for his role in the stabbing of officer Brian Cala earlier this year.

Officials say on January 26, Cala and his partner responded to a resident on Glendale Park in the city. Officials say when officers arrived on scene, Dima barged out the door with a knife and stabbed Cala in the face, puncturing his sinus cavity.

Officials say, after stabbing Officer Cala, Mr. Dima was shot in the wrist, fled and was detained and arrested by Rochester Police Officers.

Jamal Dima will be sentenced on November 14, 2020, in front of Monroe County Court Judge Karen Bailey Turner.