Rochester man pleads guilty in fentanyl drug ring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty for his leading role in fentanyl distribution efforts along Wilkins Street in the city.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Torres, 41, supervised a group of people who sold fentanyl and cocaine along Wilkins Street between April and November 2018. Torres supplied the drugs to street-level dealers, monitoring and directing sales. At least one of those workers was a minor.

Torres stored and packaged the drugs from his home on Raines Park, 3 miles away from the distribution site on the other side of the Genesee River.

Torres pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. He faces between 5 and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine upon sentencing, which is scheduled for October 27.