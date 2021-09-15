Rochester man pleads guilty after possessing hundreds of images of child porn, feds say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of images of child porn, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 39-year-old Joshua Vandervoort pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say that in March of this year, Vandervoort possessed approximately 450 images of child pornography on a laptop computer. Officials say some of the images included prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years old, and depicted the minors being subjected to violence.

Vandervoort is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16,