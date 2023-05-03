ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to failing to appear for sentencing in regard to a riot charge.

After 29-year-old Christopher Tindal was convicted of setting a police car on fire during a riot in May 2020, he was released with a GPS ankle monitor and was told to appear at all court proceedings as required.

On March 28, 2022, The US District Attorney’s Office said that Tindal removed the monitor without permission and did not appear for his April 19 sentencing.

Tindal was arrested and pleaded guilty to failure to appear. He carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the arson charge.

Tindal is scheduled to be sentenced for the original charges and the new charges on August 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.