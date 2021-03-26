Rochester man killed on Dewey Avenue in City’s 11th homicide of this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Dewey Avenue on Wednesday.

Police were called to Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Devon Wilburn, of Rochester, was brought from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle, and later died.

According to the Rochester Police Department, this is the 11th homicide in Rochester this year.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department (911), the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7616, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.