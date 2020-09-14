Rochester man killed after shot in parked car on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a Rochester man on Sunday.

According to RPD, officers were at Rochester General Hospital for an unrelated call when a private car arrived just after 5 p.m. with 35-year-old Jermaine Shelton in the passenger seat, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“Life saving measures were attempted by emergency department staff, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries a short time after arrival,” a statement from RPD reads.

According to RPD, Shelton was in a parked car sitting in the passenger seat on Bernard Street near North Street, when another man walked up to the car and started shooting. Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.