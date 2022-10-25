ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is attempting to pinpoint the exact location of a late Monday night shooting that left a city resident injured.

Authorities say officers were led to Highland Hospital just after 10:30 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they located a 23-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the precise location of where the victim was shot is still being determined. The man claims it happened on the 200 block of Flint Street, but officials believe this is not an accurate location and happened elsewhere.

Rochester police say this incident poses no further threat to the community. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.