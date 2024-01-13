ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a person shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to RPD, at around 3:37 p.m., officers arrived at the 100 block of Wilkins Street and found a 24-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. Police said he was transported to the Rochester General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers said the victim was shot by a passing vehicle but the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown. The area has re-opened and the shooting is still under an active investigation according to officers.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.