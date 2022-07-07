ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 37-year-old city resident was hospitalized after a shooting near Shelter Street late Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Shelter Street around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a resident who had been shot in the upper body.

According to officials, the 37-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities also say the shooting occurred outside with three unoccupied vehicles struck during the incident. There are currently no suspects in custody.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

