Rochester man injured following shooting on Frost Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Frost Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, several officers were approached by a male resident who stated he had been shot in the 200 block of Frost Avenue. An investigation confirmed that he was shot at least once in the lower body.

The 46-year-old victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital were he is currently receiving treatment to his injuries. There are no suspects in custody according to authorities.

An investigation is underway, anyone with further details is urged to dial 911.

