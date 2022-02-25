ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 48-year-old city resident was hospitalized after a late night shooting near the 200 block of Avenue D Thursday.

Authorities say, officers were dispatched to 1300 block of North Clinton Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene they located a man who had been shot at least once.

Officials say he is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators later discovered the victim was actually shot near the 200 block of Avenue D.

An investigation is currently underway, there are no suspects in custody.

