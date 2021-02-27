Rochester man injured during robbery near University Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a man was attacked and robbed on the city’s northeast side Saturday.

Police say officers responded to University Avenue for the report of a robbery around 7:30 p.m.

On scene, officers found a 22-year-old Rochester man who said he was robbed.

Officials say the victim told people the suspect approached him, demanded property, then struck him with an object.

Police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and property from the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.