ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 45-year-old city resident was stabbed with an unknown object while walking in the area of Masseth Street Tuesday night.

Police responded to an address on Murray Street for the report of a male stabbed around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located the victim who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Investigators say the man was walking in the area of Masseth and Child Street when he was approached by one or more suspects, and stabbed with an unknown object.

According to authorities, the man was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.