ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old city resident was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in the area of North Goodman Street Wednesday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Goodman Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, they located a shooting victim who had been shot in the upper body.

According to authorities, the male resident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to dial 911.

This was the third shooting to take place overnight in the city Wednesday. Another man was hospitalized following a number of occupied homes that were struck by gunfire.

