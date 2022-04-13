ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old city resident was hospitalized following a shooting on Arklow Street Tuesday evening.

According to officials, officers responded to the area of Brown Street and Eddy Street around 5 p.m. for the report of shots heard. Police received a second call claiming a man had been shot in a car.

Authorities were able to locate the victim and determined he was shot on 30 Arklow Street.

The Rochester man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with what officials say are non life-threatening injuries. He was shot at least once in the upper body.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.