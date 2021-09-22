Rochester man indicted on attempted murder for May shooting in Swillburg Neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was arrested in June for a shooting that occurred in May in the city’s Swillburg Neighborhood was indicted on multiple criminal charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury Wednesday.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say 35-year-old Phillip Owens is charged with:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Thee counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Police say Phillip Owens shot a 30-year-old man six times along South Clinton Avenue on May 24. The victim survived.

Owens was arrested on June 11. Police say investigators found a loaded handgun and 6 ounces of crack cocaine in his home.

