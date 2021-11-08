Rochester man indicted for murder in death of girlfriend’s son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who police say killed his girlfriend’s son before leading officers on a chase and shootout in the city last month was indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury Monday.

According to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Nicholas DeLeon is now facing charges of:

Second degree murder

Three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer

According to prosecutors, police were investigating after a fatal shooting on Lamont Place on October 20 which claimed the life of 19-year-old Christian Santiago.

Police say as they were investigating, they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped away. They say during that chase, Deleon, the front-seat passenger, leaned out the window and fired at handgun at officers at least twice.

Officials say the officer in the front passenger seat of the patrol car fired at least one round in return. They say DeLeon then threw the handgun from the suspect vehicle.

DeLeon and the driver were ultimately arrested after the vehicle was stopped on Avenue D. No one was injured in the shootout, authorities said.

According to police, DeLeon was the boyfriend of Santiago’s mother.

The driver of the suspect vehicle in the shootout, who was a relative of DeLeon, was not charged.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.