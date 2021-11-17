Rochester man indicted for manslaughter in fatal stolen vehicle crash on Seward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of manslaughter in connection to deadly crash that killed a mother of five children last month was indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury Wednesday.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say 20-year-old TajIsaish-Joshua McMillan-Harris now faces several charges, including:

Manslaughter in the second Degree

Assault in the second degree for three separate individuals

Operator leave scene of incident resulting in death

Authorities say the occupants of the stolen vehicle T-boned a passing vehicle at a high-rated speed while attempting to flee Rochester Police. The crash sent the vehicle at least 100 yards off the road.

That vehicle was driven by 36-year-old Tishara Pugh of Rochester, who was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to URMC. Her husband who sat in the passenger seat survived with serious injuries.

Four people were taken into custody after the crash with one of them being McMillan-Harris.

Officials arrested him on Friday, October 22 on Frost Avenue in connection to the crime.

“It is alleged in the criminal complaint that McMillan-Harris was recklessly operating the vehicle at an estimated speed of at least 80 MPH when he struck Pugh’s vehicle causing her death, serious physical injury to her passenger, as well as serious physical injures to passengers that were in his stolen car,” officials said.

The 20-year-old is currently on probation for convictions of second degree robbery and fourth degree grand larceny, according to police. Any further criminal history that may exist cannot be disclosed due to his age, officials said.

Further information on McMillan-Harris’ arraignment has yet to be released.

