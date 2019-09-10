Rochester man indicted after shooting and killing dog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been indicted after shooting and killing a dog.

Rochester police say Nasaniel Rodriguez-Vazquez, 38, was originally charged with criminal possession of a weapon after shooting and killing the dog in the early morning hours of Monday, September 2. It happened on Stanislaus Street on the city’s north side.

At the time, he was not charged with a crime for killing the dog because it was reportedly acting aggressively towards him and had bitten him before.

A public grand jury rising report now shows Rodriguez-Vazquez has been indicted on an additional charge of torturing or injuring an animal.

Police say the dog was already dead when they arrived at the scene.