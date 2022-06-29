ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old city resident is in stable condition after police used a tourniquet to support him following a shooting on Magnolia Street overnight Wednesday.

Officials say officers responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street around 12:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. At the location, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

According to police, the first officers on scene provided first aid to the victim, including the application of a tourniquet. The city resident was then taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.