ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident has been hospitalized after he was shot on Dewey Avenue by Lyell Avenue just after midnight Thursday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers said they responded just after 12:15 a.m. to 100 block of Dewey Avenue for the report of a person shot. Once there, they said they located a 21-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.