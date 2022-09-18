ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in Rochester, officials with the Rochester Police Department said Sunday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m. officers were called to the area of Lang Street and Joseph Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Officers said that upon arrival, they located a 22-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance, and underwent life-saving surgery measures. As of approximately 4:30 a.m., medical staff say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.