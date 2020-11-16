Rochester man in critical condition after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in critical condition after he was shot in the city on Sunday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cottage and Seward Streets for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They provided first aid and he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he remains.

No one is in custody at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

