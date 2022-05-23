ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 45-year-old city resident was hospitalized and is currently in critical status after being shot on North Clinton Avenue ahead of midnight Sunday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 1100 block of North Clinton Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation around 11:36 p.m. Once at the scene, they located a man who had been shot at least once.

According to police, the city resident was shot in the upper body and was transported to Strong Hospital for critical injuries. Although critical, his condition is believed to be stable.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

