ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a sedan Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 7:30 p.m. this evening a call came in for a pedestrian struck on North Clinton Avenue.

Officers said they responded to the scene and found a 56-year-old city resident lying in the road with “serious” injuries. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, and is in critical condition, according to police.

The car is described as a white 4-door sedan with front-end damage, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

Just three days prior to this incident, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference to talk about pedestrian safety, citing an uptick in pedestrians hit.