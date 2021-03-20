Rochester man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old city resident is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot at least once in the upper body in the area of Dudley Street and Clifford Avenue. He was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Dudley Street between Clifford Avenue and Weeger Street is closed off while police continue the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.