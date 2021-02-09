Rochester man hospitalized with compound fracture after fight near Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized on Monday with serious injuries after a fight in the neighborhood near Monroe Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Sumner Park between Richard Street and Monroe Avenue around 4 p.m. for the report of a fight.

Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a compound fracture to his lower leg with serious bleeding.

According to RPD, a neighbor to the man — a 25-year-old Rochester man — allegedly hit the man in the leg with a “dangerous instrument.” RPD officials did not specify what the instrument was.

Officers provided first aid and he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody by police.