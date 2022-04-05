ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 44-year-old city resident sustained injuries and was hospitalized after being stabbed in the upper body near Genesee Street Tuesday overnight.

Police say officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a walk-in victim. Once at the clinic, they located a male city resident who had been stabbed at least once.

According to officials, the man sustained non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the crime occurred in the area near the 900 block of Genesee Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.