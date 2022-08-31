ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 39-year-old city resident suffered injuries during a shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street late Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Once officers arrived at the location, they found a shooting victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further details is asked to dial 911.

