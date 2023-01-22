ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body, RPD said.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for what officers called life-threatening injuries. After emergency surgery, hospital staff said he is now in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been announced yet. Officers did say they are following up on several leads.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact 911.

N. Clinton Ave. and the surrounding area have been the focus of many RPD initiatives following a string of violence in the area.

