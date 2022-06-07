ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 49-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times near Frost Avenue late Monday night.

According to police, officers were led to the 300 block of Frost Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. At the location, they found a stabbing victim with several wounds to the upper body.

Officials say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what led up to the incident.

