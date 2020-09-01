Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on Wilkins Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. According to RPD, no one is in custody but the investigation is on going. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.