Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Trenaman Street

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 35 Trenaman Street around 12:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss