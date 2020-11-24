Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Trenaman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 35 Trenaman Street around 12:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.