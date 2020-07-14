Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on South Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after shooting occurred Monday evening.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries after suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to South Goodman Street between Pearl Street and Broadway at 7:14 p.m. Upon arrival, the found the man suffering from the gunshot wound.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.