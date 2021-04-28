Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on North Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting near North Clinton Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Mazda Terrance around 12:23 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunshots in the area but no victims nor damaged property,” police said in a statement.

A short time later, a 20-year-old man called 911 saying he was shot. Officers responded and found he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Investigators determined the shooting was from the scene they had responded to earlier.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time and all area roadways have been reopened to traffic. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.