Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Lyell Avenue

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Lyell Avenue on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man who was shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury. 

The investigation is ongoing. There are no suspects in custody.  Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Late on Thursday in a similar area, two men were shot on Lyell Avenue, one killed as a result. The other is in critical, life threatening condition.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

