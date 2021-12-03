Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Dove Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Rochester man to the hospital Friday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to Dove Street shortly after 6 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The 26-year-old victim had been driven from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle by the time police arrived.

The victim was hospitalized for examination.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

