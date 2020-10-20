Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue Albemarle Street for the report of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a 30-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, no one is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.