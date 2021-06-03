Rochester man injured after shooting on city’s eastside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on the eastside of the City of Rochester early Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street around 12:30 a.m. for a Shotspotter activation, a gunshot detection system.

As officers were responding, multiple 911 calls were received for shots heard in the area and that a victim was on the way to an area hospital by private vehicle.

A 31-year-old man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, arrived a Strong Memorial Hospital. He is being treated for what are currently considered non-life threatening injuries.

According to RPD, a weapon was located. “However the investigation is still in the preliminary stage and any recovered items of evidentiary value are still being processed,” officials said in a release.

Hazelwood Terrace was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.