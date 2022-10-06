ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 50-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being shot near Champlain Street just after midnight Wednesday.

According to officials, officers were led to the 400 block of Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They then located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting actually occurred on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, and there are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

