Rochester man hospitalized after shooting near Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on the east side of Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Departmen, officers responded to the area of 8th and Bay Street around 9:35 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. 

He was transported to Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle where he is currently being treated for his injuries. 

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

