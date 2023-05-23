ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot in the area of Masseth Street on Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that when they arrived at Masseth Street, they found the 41-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation, according to RPD.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Masseth St. and Hague St. due to RPD closing the area for the investigation.