ROCHESTER, N.y. (WROC) — A 59-year-old city resident was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of Remington Street and Morrill Street for a ShotSpotter activation. A few minutes later, officers received a call in the area of Remington Street and LaForce Street who was bleeding.

An investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Morrill Street, officials said.

The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, and was transported to URMC via ambulance.

His condition was deemed to be critical, but stable.

Location