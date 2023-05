ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after he was stabbed on Reynolds Street at midnight Wednesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they found a 35-year-old man on Reynolds St. with one stab wound in his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Police say that no suspects are in custody and anyone with information to call 911.