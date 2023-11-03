ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized with what police called very serious injuries after a shooting on North Clinton Avenue Friday.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:00 p.m. They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The roadway was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.