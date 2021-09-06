                                                                                                                         
Rochester man hospitalized after found bleeding from head on city’s northeast side

Crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sent to the hospital late Sunday night after he was found bleeding from the head on the city’s northeast side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Central Park and Third Street around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man in his 30s with a head injury.

Officials say the cause if the injury is still investigation, but police concluded that he was not shot.

The man is currently being treated at an area hospital for what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

