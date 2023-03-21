ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 47-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after a stabbing on Chestnut Street in Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to the apartment building around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim with at least one stab wound to the upper body. Police say he was taken to Rochester General Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say an argument led to a fight, during which the victim was stabbed. No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.