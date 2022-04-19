ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 56-year-old city resident was hospitalized after an overnight stabbing near Wilkins Street Tuesday.

According to officials, officers were led to the 200 block of Wilkins Street around 1:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. They located a male victim at the scene who had been stabbed at least once.

Authorities say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This is an active investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

