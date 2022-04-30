ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 53-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being shot in the area of York Street Saturday.

According to officials, officers responded near York Street around 2:18 p.m. for the report of a person who was shooting in the area.

Once at the scene, police located a male resident who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was driven to a nearby ambulance for what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

